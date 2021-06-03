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Horrifying study reveals mRNA vaccine nanoparticles are circulated throughout the entire body, Brain, heart, liver, ovaries, testes
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183 views • June 03, 2021
Horrifying study reveals mRNA vaccine nanoparticles are circulated throughout the entire body, Brain, heart, liver, ovaries, testes and more.
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