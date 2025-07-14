🚨Syria’s Julani: Israel’s useful idiot or just plain stupid? - part 2

🚨Syria’s Julani: Israel’s useful idiot or just plain stupid?

⚔️In the past 24 hours, clashes have erupted between Arab tribes and the Druze in Syria's Al-Suwayda province. The death toll has neared 100, with dozens of others injured, including children. The vast majority of the victims are Druze.

🔍Officially, the new Syrian government and its leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa (or Julani), have had no connection to the massacre of the Druze; it was carried out by Arab tribes. However, a video from Suwayda shows an armored vehicle, accompanied by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters, entering Druze villages.

➕Meanwhile, those mobilizing Bedouin tribes against the Druze are part of Julani's people. They are spreading rumors of Druze attacks on Arabs and chatter that a "local militia" is attempting to seize control of the province. These claims are fanning the flames of anti-Druze violence.

A similar scheme was employed by Julani's militants during the massacre of Alawites in Latakia several months ago.

🔟Israel has long anticipated escalation involving the Druze community. With IDF troops still present in the Al-Quneitra province, Israel could exploit the current violence as a pretext to deploy forces to Al-Suwayda—either to protect the Druze or to assert control over Druze territories.

So, what is Julani's government doing and for whose benefit?

@geopolitics_prime

Adding, more @geopolitics_prime:

💲US at a tipping point of CATASTROPHIC financial crisis that will END dollar’s dominance

🔊The era of America’s ‘exorbitant privilege’ is rapidly coming to an end, ex-IMF deputy director Desmond Lachman argues.

‘Exorbitant privilege’ term was coined by 60s French finance minister Valery Giscard d’Estaing to refer to the economic benefits the US enjoys thanks to the dollar’s de facto world reserve currency status

🅰️Accusing Trump of “systematically destroying markets’ faith in the dollar and the US economy” in a recent op-ed, Lachman suggested that “if he refuses to heed their warnings, as seems likely, the US should brace for a dollar and bond-market crisis in the run-up to next year’s midterm elections.”

‼️The warning signs are all there, including the dollar’s 10% drop against other major currencies – its WORST performance since at least 1973, and gold’s 25%+ y.o.y bump in value, another signal that market confidence in the US is collapsing, Lachman fears.

The days of the world letting America live beyond its means are rapidly coming to an end.