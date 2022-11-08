The Potato Joe Show

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Get set for some of Sleepy Joe's most memorable attempts at making some sort of sense of what he's saying.
Worth watching!
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Video Sources:
Brian Barrier
https://www.youtube.com/user/bkbarrier
John Talks
https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnPomaJr
Credits Music Theme:
'Moron' by David Fesliyan
David Fesliyan Studioshttps://www.fesliyanstudios.com/about