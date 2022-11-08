The Potato Joe Show

Get set for some of Sleepy Joe's most memorable attempts at making some sort of sense of what he's saying.
Worth watching!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Sources:
Brian Barrier
https://www.youtube.com/user/bkbarrier
John Talks
https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnPomaJr
Credits Music Theme:
'Moron' by David Fesliyan
David Fesliyan Studioshttps://www.fesliyanstudios.com/about
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.