Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr Exposes Biden's Carbon Capture Scam
channel image
GalacticStorm
2110 Subscribers
Shop now
132 views
Published 17 hours ago

Robert F. Kennedy Jr Exposes Biden's Carbon Capture Scam

"Carbon capture, which is the primary focus of President Biden's environmental climate program, is a boondoggle. It is a flimflam. It's a way of funneling subsidies to the carbon industry."


https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1697369016761770433

@ChiefNerd

Keywords
presidential candidaterobert f kennedy jrred pillsclimate hoax exposed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket