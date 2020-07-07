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5 Children murdered in Chicago: Tragic Events over 4th of July Weekend - Dave Hodges - The Common Sense Show
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37 views • July 07, 2020
Dave do you think that Blue ISIS has a Star-Trek transporter and would have beamed themselves between the children and the bullet? Can you even think Dave? The only reason that this happened is that Blue ISIS has over 90 years criminally disarmed the people of Chicago! Blue ISIS is NOT the solution they are the fuking problem... would it have been OK with you Dave if it were the Communist Chinese that disarmed these people rather than the Chicago police department? The consequences would have been identical....
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Unintentional Disclosures by former Reddit CEO Pao- Shocking
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original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBkRg_PcN-E
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Unintentional Disclosures by former Reddit CEO Pao- Shocking
-------------
original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBkRg_PcN-E
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