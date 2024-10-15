Laith Marouf & Dimitri Lascaris tour relief efforts in Lebanon. P2: Barzakh Cafe Feeding The Hungry.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With many of the displaced loosing their livelihood or coming from already stressed economic zones, the Lebanese people, including restaurants and cafes on Hamra street in Beirut, came together to feed the hungry. Laith and Dimitri visit Barzakh Cafe who are serving over 2500 meals a day, and speak to the manager Khider about the volunteer efforts all the staff and the community are giving to help their fellow human beings.
Donate to feed the hungry https://www.instagram.com/brzkh.space
Camera/Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 12/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇