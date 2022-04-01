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NWO. World Digital Currencies to Bind You in Block-Chains of Darkness. 666
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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629 views • April 01, 2022
What we are seeing are only the beginning of birth pains/pangs. Gods wrath and judgement are at the door! But so is Jesus! Call on Him while there is time! As this world is quickly decends into darkness, Jesus is the light of the world! Believe on him and be saved! His grace and peace be with you all!
https://www.worldgovernmentsummit.org...



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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

Many Fishers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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