© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Foreign nationals are 71% more likely to commit a sexual crime than a Brit."
According to British Conservative MP Robert Jenrick, data suggests mass, low-skilled migration is endangering British women and girls.
"This is a real problem and it's endangering women and girls in our country... We've got to end mass migration."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/