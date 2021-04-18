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Dr. Louis Fouché : Acte 3 "Arts militants"
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52 views • April 18, 2021
Vidéos avec Louis Fouché
Acte 1 "Santé et néolibéralisme" : https://youtu.be/TlB-JR_0UT0
Acte 2 "Permaculture humaine" : https://youtu.be/-R78t9EU_lo
Acte 3 "Arts militants" : https://youtu.be/164P2YsdKVs
Acte 4 "Déferlement totalitaire & libertés" : https://youtu.be/sksYYKYrXxw
Deux autres actes sont prévus par Éthique TV. À suivre...
Ethique TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRofotOx4kXsNs3b1S9cmWA
Réinfo-Covid : https://reinfocovid.fr/
Réinfo-Covid TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCljXEDaSZVZ4x5tRRkAH7WA/videos
Acte 1 "Santé et néolibéralisme" : https://youtu.be/TlB-JR_0UT0
Acte 2 "Permaculture humaine" : https://youtu.be/-R78t9EU_lo
Acte 3 "Arts militants" : https://youtu.be/164P2YsdKVs
Acte 4 "Déferlement totalitaire & libertés" : https://youtu.be/sksYYKYrXxw
Deux autres actes sont prévus par Éthique TV. À suivre...
Ethique TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRofotOx4kXsNs3b1S9cmWA
Réinfo-Covid : https://reinfocovid.fr/
Réinfo-Covid TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCljXEDaSZVZ4x5tRRkAH7WA/videos
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