White House Press Assistant to VP Kamala Harris KILLED by VAXX poison injections

William Fairfax a.k.a "Dope Urkel" (24) of the prominent Fairfax family
has sadly passed away, unexpectedly on September 9, 2022.
William passed peacefully, though unexpectedly, of natural causes at his home in Washington, D.C.
William served in The White House as Press Assistant to Vice President Kamala Harris. Most recently, he worked as Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Source 👇
https://tntribune.com/william-fairfax-of-the-prominent-fairfax-family-has-passed-away/
Source 👇
https://t.me/died_suddenly/744
Mirrored - Boot Camp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.