White House Press Assistant to VP Kamala Harris KILLED by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago
William Fairfax a.k.a "Dope Urkel" (24) of the prominent Fairfax family has sadly passed away, unexpectedly on September 9, 2022.
William passed peacefully, though unexpectedly, of natural causes at his home in Washington, D.C.
William served in The White House as Press Assistant to Vice President Kamala Harris. Most recently, he worked as Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

https://tntribune.com/william-fairfax-of-the-prominent-fairfax-family-has-passed-away/
https://t.me/died_suddenly/744

kamala harrispfizerwilliam fairfax

