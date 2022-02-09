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Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P Episode 79 - 5 Docs - Jan 27 2022
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97 views • February 09, 2022
The 5 Docs welcome Patrick King with an update from the Trucker's Freedom Convoy in Canada!
Quoting Patrick King at the beginning of this video (leader of the Canadian convoy):
We're going to Ottawa to demand that the mandates end.
We have hundreds of thousands of trucks in our caravan. We are loaded for bear.
We'll be on Parliament Hill on January 29.
Quoting Patrick King at the beginning of this video (leader of the Canadian convoy):
We're going to Ottawa to demand that the mandates end.
We have hundreds of thousands of trucks in our caravan. We are loaded for bear.
We'll be on Parliament Hill on January 29.
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