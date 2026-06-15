Iran Peace-Fire, Red Cows & Civil Wars 2026

President Trump just announced a peace deal with Iran on his 80th birthday June 14, 2026!

Prophetically, what does this mean?

It means God's prophecies will move forward faster!

Expect weakened Iran to come under Turkey the new regional power.

Expect riots and chaos across the world.

Expect a red cow to be offered in the future on the Mount of Olives to restart Temple Mount offerings.

For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape. 1 Thessalonians 5:3

And thou shalt say, I will go up to the land of unwalled villages; I will go to them that are at rest, that dwell safely, all of them dwelling without walls, and having neither bars nor gates, Ezekiel 38:11

New Red cow named Temima from Galilee! https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1HAxhGJVcx/