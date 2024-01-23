Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Filming a Hot Air Balloon "CRASHING" into the Desert. #searchandrescue #RFB
channel image
Alex Hammer
4456 Subscribers
128 views
Published 21 hours ago

While out Riding my MTB in the desert I noticed a hot air balloon and after a while it started to descend right into the side of a mountain range.

horse with no name


America - A Horse With No Name (Cover)

https://youtu.be/SNEHWb9w188


RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9


RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/


Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos


Keywords
preppingbiblesurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorsfallen angelscampingwildlifenephilimfaminebigfootowlsoff roadbushcraftcryptidsbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket