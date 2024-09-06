16. Court TV 2024-09-06 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
>> Thank you, your honor.
This is the state of Washington versus Kurt Benshew, Fitzcausen number 24-1-02680-7, Seattle designation.
Stephanie Brennan on behalf of the state.
The defendant is pro se and refused transportation.
He did leave a message for me that he wanted an online estate of September 20th.
I do know someone associated with him contacted the court, I believe also requesting the date of September 20th.
I know he is not present and requesting.
I just leave it to the court whether the court wants to set it to September 20th or set it September 13th as the trial date is the 24th of September.
I'll roll it for me, thank you.