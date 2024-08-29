A Word from the Lord: The Kennedy Mystery and the Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amanda received a Word from the Lord Tuesday, August 21 and shares a new vision! Join Amanda as she dives into a profound and prominent family mystery. Tune in August 28 at 5pm ET.
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5 by DivaProductionMusic
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners