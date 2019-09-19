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Pompeo calls oil attack an 'act of war', Trump orders sanctions on Iran
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4 views • September 19, 2019
Following attacks on Saudi Arabia oil facilities, President Trump ordered new sanctions on Iran within 48 hours, according to FOX Business' Blake Burman. Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) explains what that means.
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