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VAERS gets hijacked by Foreign reports and Deaths, plus a BIG REVEAL!
WelcomeTheEagle88
WelcomeTheEagle88
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80 views • August 02, 2021
You are watching the system get sabotaged in real time! General population won't be aware for about another month, if at all. Feels like VAERS is being setup to be discredited down the road.

Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/

US States Vaccine Breakthrough Reporting:
https://airtable.com/shrfozPg0LLtFswPD/tblzKgTXUKCuStrCs

Karen Selick's VAERS work:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rej59RlhkiQz/


Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45c_kKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH_-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/

Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44

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Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
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https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY

Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
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fdacdcvaersfaucivaxxcovid-19plandemicscamdemicvaersdeletesvaersthrottles
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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