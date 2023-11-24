Return of Israeli (and other) hostages as part of the deal between Hamas and Israel.
The IDF has named the operation to receive the released hostages “Heaven’s Door.”
Once freed, the hostages will be brought to an airbase in southern Israel for a short physical and mental checkup. They will be given phones so they can call their families.
They will then be taken to a hospital in Israel. Anyone needing immediate medical attention will be taken straight to hospital.
Families of the hostages are waiting at the hospitals.
