WHO IS THE WICKED CUNNING MK ULTRA SUPERSPY SENT IN TO DESTROY ME? WHO IS THE MYSTERY 'CONCERNED FAMILY MEMBER'? SENT THE POLICE OUT 7 TIMES TO 'SUICIDE' ME? HAVE ME RE-SECTIONED? PLOT TWIST SHOCKER!

WHO IS THE WICKED CUNNING MK ULTRA NARCISSISTIC PSYCHOPATH SUPERSPY SENT IN TO DESTROY ME? WHO IS THE MYSTERY 'CONCERNED FAMILY MEMBER'? SENT THE POLICE OUT 7 TIMES TO 'SUICIDE' ME? HAVE ME RESECTIONED? SENT A TASER GUN FROM CHINA TO HAVE ME RE-SECTIONED & POISONED? INSIDE JOB!

