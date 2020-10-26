© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Globalists' Challenge - put yourself in their shoes
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • October 26, 2020
Imagine you wanted to be part of a small group that ruled all the humans, nature, land, sea and sky of planet Earth. How would you do it?
This explains what is going on today better than any other question/answer.
I published in essay form what I tried to say in this video:
https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/2020/10/26/the-globalists-challenge/
The written outline thread may be a bit better at The Bitterroot Bugle website, and For Sure the graphics are more readable and useable.
This explains what is going on today better than any other question/answer.
I published in essay form what I tried to say in this video:
https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/2020/10/26/the-globalists-challenge/
The written outline thread may be a bit better at The Bitterroot Bugle website, and For Sure the graphics are more readable and useable.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.