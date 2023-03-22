Create New Account
China's President Xi Jinping Proposes a Global Civilization Initiative
Published 18 hours ago

China's President Xi Jinping Proposes a Global Civilization Initiative
Presentation: March 16, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, proposed the Global Civilization Initiative at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting Wednesday. Delivering a keynote address at the meeting, Xi calls for respect for the diversity of civilizations.

president china xi jinping global civilization initiative global communist revolution

