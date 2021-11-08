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My friend in Manila reports every day about the insanity in Sweden
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280 views • November 08, 2021
1. English # 14 - Sweden Today Nov 8, 2021. My friend in Manila reports every day in swedish about the insanity. Here is some in english.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ikdKRFkRoA
2. Thailand Welcomes Tourists | More Countries Added | Easy Thailand Pass
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmy76So1gOk
3. Bill Gates Calls For The United Nations To Establish A Global Biomedical Police State.
https://www.brighteon.com/86407f54-efe2-41ca-9ed2-366ff57bf8db
4. I feel... incredible says NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers after killing covid with forbidden medicines. You can buy some from me.
https://www.brighteon.com/4aae9f87-c19e-448f-b5c6-b7496e7b44c5
5. Sky News Australia: 'We Come For Your Children' Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ 'WOKE' Agenda. Political correctness and cultural marxism destroys childrens books.
https://www.brighteon.com/dc89af25-3d3b-40e6-b651-c0961e330c01
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ikdKRFkRoA
2. Thailand Welcomes Tourists | More Countries Added | Easy Thailand Pass
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmy76So1gOk
3. Bill Gates Calls For The United Nations To Establish A Global Biomedical Police State.
https://www.brighteon.com/86407f54-efe2-41ca-9ed2-366ff57bf8db
4. I feel... incredible says NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers after killing covid with forbidden medicines. You can buy some from me.
https://www.brighteon.com/4aae9f87-c19e-448f-b5c6-b7496e7b44c5
5. Sky News Australia: 'We Come For Your Children' Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ 'WOKE' Agenda. Political correctness and cultural marxism destroys childrens books.
https://www.brighteon.com/dc89af25-3d3b-40e6-b651-c0961e330c01
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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