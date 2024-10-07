BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE (((SECRET RELATIONSHIP))) ₪ BETWEEN BLACKS AND JEWS [THE ASHKENAZI SLAVE TRADE EXPOSED]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 7 months ago

Why did Ashkenazi Jews run the slave trade by kidnapping black Africans and scattering them throughout the West?


The kingdom of JUDAH was in Africa.


Jew isn't 'Israelite'. Palestinians are the ancient Israelites and Judeans!


When the Puritans fled Europe which was under Rothschild Ashkenazi Jewish banker's control, they didn't bring slaves with them. This is what former President Grant said when he banned Jews from the South in the civil war.


Look at today, same actors are shuffling entire nations around, driving them to other lands with the intent to prompt civil wars they spark.


There are two other videos at the Twitter | X URL


Source: https://x.com/_NicoleNonya/status/1842969870234960325


Thumbnail: https://x.com/brandilwells/status/1843144752969216106

Keywords
bait and switchmulti pronged attacksecret relationship between blacks and jewsgangster rapashkenazi slave trade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy