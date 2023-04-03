https://gettr.com/post/p2da1hle539
04/02/2023 The decline of freedom in the United States: An ordinary American podcaster interpreted and commented on the case of Mr. Miles Guo’s forcibly taken away by the US Department of Justice!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
04/02/2023 美国自由的衰落：一位普通的美国播主直播解读、评价郭文贵先生被美国司法部强行带走的案件！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
