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Lindsey Graham finds out America hates his treasonous ass.
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1158 views • January 08, 2021
It's time we started tracking the movements of our Senators and House Representatives. Meet them everywhere they go in public and remind them THEY ARE OUR SERVANTS AND WE ARE NOT THEIR SLAVES!
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