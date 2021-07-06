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Evidence Based Medicine Should We Be Following The Pseudo Science??
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21 views • July 06, 2021
Everyone from clergy to politicians have repeatedly said we must "follow the science". But have lockdowns, social distancing, masking, testing, and vaccination actually been following the science? In this powerful documentary, you'll hear renowned scientists explain how the path we're on may not be "following the science" at all...
REFERENCES
An exhaustive look at the current science on masking: https://www.markmallett.com/blog/unmasking-the-facts/
An overview of the history of corruption and coverup in the vaccine industry: https://www.markmallett.com/blog/the-pandemic-of-control/
Why and how Bill Gates' involvement in world health matters is a threat to freedom: https://www.markmallett.com/blog/the-case-against-gates/
More moral and ethical questions on the pandemic: https://www.markmallett.com/blog/your-questions-on-the-pandemic/
REFERENCES
An exhaustive look at the current science on masking: https://www.markmallett.com/blog/unmasking-the-facts/
An overview of the history of corruption and coverup in the vaccine industry: https://www.markmallett.com/blog/the-pandemic-of-control/
Why and how Bill Gates' involvement in world health matters is a threat to freedom: https://www.markmallett.com/blog/the-case-against-gates/
More moral and ethical questions on the pandemic: https://www.markmallett.com/blog/your-questions-on-the-pandemic/
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