U.S. Carries Out Airstrikes On Iran

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Operation Epic Fury: The Strait Of Hormuz Erupts
* Iran just swarmed U.S. destroyers and started shooting.
* America fired back hard.
* Strike sites were obliterated and not a single ship was hit.
Watch the accompanying interview with Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (7 May 2026)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6394923483112