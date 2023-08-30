CRUEL-MERCILESS SoN...Lahaina - Hidden Imam-The Sun Rising from the WEST. Walked upon Stones of FIRE

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The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/rSrM0bCVdZc?si=bN-5LlkngX93Tcmm
Quotation from original video description….”Just watch"
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/