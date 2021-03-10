Why You Should Question the Vaccine Passport

From 21stCenturyWireTV

"During EP 364 of the Sunday Wire Radio Show, host Patrick Henningsen talked about the new globalized push for a "Vaccine Passport" - a project which is being driven by governments and non-state actors like the World Economic Forum, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Big Tech monopolies like Microsoft. Despite offering no democratic oversight on this massive technocratic project, the European Union is attempting to implement this new digital "Green Pass" system – supposedly to act as an “immunity certificate” which travellers are expected to present as proof of their COVID vaccination. But this digital platform won't stop there - it will extend to digital currency, social credit and access to the lost basic services - all part of the globalists' "Great Reset." The implications are frightening and threaten to unwind both personal and national sovereignty in a way never seen before in human history. Get informed and seek out like-minded persons on this issue."