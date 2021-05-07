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Fri May 7th 21 MIchelle Deagle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Wellness Answers Firing Line Show EduCap Launch First Line of Defense and Vaccine Rescue Pre and Post Kits AZ Audit Trump Return Fall 2021 Writ
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52 views • May 07, 2021
Fri May 7th 21 MIchelle Deagle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Wellness Answers Firing Line Show EduCap Launch First Line of Defense and Vaccine Rescue Pre and Post Kits AZ Audit Trump Return Fall 2021 Writ of Quo Warranto
Hour One Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Wellness Protocols
Hour Two EduCap Launch, First Line of Defense and Vaccine Pre and Post Rescue Kits AZ Audit Must get to Trump before Fal 2021 Return or His Presidency with Create Disaster with Pushing Vaccines of Death Frankenshots
Hour One Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Wellness Protocols
Hour Two EduCap Launch, First Line of Defense and Vaccine Pre and Post Rescue Kits AZ Audit Must get to Trump before Fal 2021 Return or His Presidency with Create Disaster with Pushing Vaccines of Death Frankenshots
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