What Congress Isn’t Saying About UFO Disclosure — And 3I/ATLAS w/ Ron James

Ron James — Media Relations Director for MUFON, the world’s premier organization for investigating sightings, abductions, and unexplained aerial phenomena — joins me to break down the latest “disclosure” drama unfolding in Congress.

-

We examine what’s real and what’s pure political theater as lawmakers posture around UAPs, alleged crash retrieval programs, and the long-buried question of non-human intelligence. Ron brings insider knowledge from decades of MUFON investigations, while we explore:

-

* Are recent congressional hearings legitimate attempts at transparency — or an elaborate distraction?

* Why governments disclose some truths and bury others.

*Whether humanity is psychologically, spiritually, and socially ready for full disclosure.

*What “full disclosure” would actually mean for institutions, religion, technology, and global power structures.

*And the deeper question: Do we even want disclosure — or just the illusion of it?

*This is a grounded, sober conversation cutting through the noise to reveal the real forces shaping one of the most important questions of our time.

-

