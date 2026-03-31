THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Tuesday 3/31/26 • REX JONES & TIM TOMPKINS - News, Calls & Analysis • Infowars

TRUMP TELLS NATO NATIONS “LEARN HOW TO FIGHT FOR YOURSELF” OVER REFUSAL TO JUMP INTO IRAN WAR, DIPLOMAT WARNS UN MAY SOON NUKE TEHRAN & POPE LEO REJECTS PRAYING FOR US TROOPS

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