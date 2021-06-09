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Jon Schweppe: Director of Policy and Gov't Affairs American Principles Project, Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute
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10 views • June 09, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam Jacobs brings Jon Schweppe onto the show. Jon Schweppe is the Director of Policy and Gov't Affairs American Principles Project, Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute. He came on The Resistance Library Podcast to discuss why the GOP needs to pursue pro-family policies and how to stand up against woke corporations.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
Jon Schweppe Links:
- Jon Schweppe | Substack: https://jonschweppe.substack.com/
- @JonSchweppe | Twitter: https://twitter.com/JonSchweppe
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
Jon Schweppe Links:
- Jon Schweppe | Substack: https://jonschweppe.substack.com/
- @JonSchweppe | Twitter: https://twitter.com/JonSchweppe
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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