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"President Trump May Not Have Been Defeated At All," Senator Blunt Says
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281 views • December 19, 2020
Senate Republican Policy Chair Senator Roy Blunt criticizes election polling suggesting President Trump would be defeated by wide margins and that Republicans would lose more seats in the House and Senate. He also suggests that the president may not have lost the election. "Virtually every prediction about what's going to happen in the elections was wrong. The president wasn't defeated by huge numbers. In fact, he may not have been defeated at all. We gained seats in the House. We are going to hold the majority in the Senate," Blunt says
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