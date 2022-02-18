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Ottawa Attorneys calling on Police to stand with the People
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599 views • February 18, 2022
It's time for the Police to do what is right!
It's time for them to uphold the LAW and not the illegal dictates of this body
A Police Officer's FIRST DUTY is to uphold the Constitution or "The Charter of Rights and Freedoms" in Canada - NOT to the government!
It's to THE PEOPLE!
It's time for them to uphold the LAW and not the illegal dictates of this body
A Police Officer's FIRST DUTY is to uphold the Constitution or "The Charter of Rights and Freedoms" in Canada - NOT to the government!
It's to THE PEOPLE!
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