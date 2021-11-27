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"PODCAST” OUR DISTORTED REALITY WITH JOHN HAMER
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144 views • November 27, 2021
John Hamer jumps back on the podcast with me tonight to chat about all the latest news, his work and how we all need to work together to break down the system of fear.
John will be speaking at this event if you are in the UK. Questioning History Conference 17th – 19th December 2021
http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/false-history/questioning-history-17-19th-december/
Website: http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/false-history/questioning-history-17-19th-december/
Email John for a signed copy of his new book EMAIL: [email protected]
Check out John's latest book, The Falsification of Science: Our Distorted Reality here. https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08WRZM28C/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
John will be speaking at this event if you are in the UK. Questioning History Conference 17th – 19th December 2021
http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/false-history/questioning-history-17-19th-december/
Website: http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/false-history/questioning-history-17-19th-december/
Email John for a signed copy of his new book EMAIL: [email protected]
Check out John's latest book, The Falsification of Science: Our Distorted Reality here. https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08WRZM28C/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
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