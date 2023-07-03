Surviving USA Military Dictatorship

Crept up slowly with some resistance since WW2 but it is here now. Take a look around. Here are the key signs to recognize plus how to survive. The shadows are the only way unless you are one of them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.