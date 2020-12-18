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Klaus Martin Schwab; World Economic Forum
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78 views • December 18, 2020
Klaus Martin Schwab; World Economic forum
Credits,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQHDn0UcwnijTu7DxgynHQ
QUOTE ,, Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a President and senators and congressmen and government officials, but the voters of this country. Franklin D. Roosevelt
Credits,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQHDn0UcwnijTu7DxgynHQ
QUOTE ,, Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a President and senators and congressmen and government officials, but the voters of this country. Franklin D. Roosevelt
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