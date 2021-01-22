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COVID VACCINE REACTIONS RISE WORLDWIDE
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1445 views • January 22, 2021
COVID VACCINE REACTIONS RISE WORLDWIDE
As mass vaccinations roll out across the globe, reports of deaths and dangerous reactions continue. Hear the details on the allergic reaction cluster that shut down a vaccination super center in California and the new guidelines for vaccinating the elderly in Norway after 33 deaths following COVID vaccination.
#PetcoPark #VaccinationSuperCenter #VaccineInjury #AllergicReations #Norway #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
As mass vaccinations roll out across the globe, reports of deaths and dangerous reactions continue. Hear the details on the allergic reaction cluster that shut down a vaccination super center in California and the new guidelines for vaccinating the elderly in Norway after 33 deaths following COVID vaccination.
#PetcoPark #VaccinationSuperCenter #VaccineInjury #AllergicReations #Norway #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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