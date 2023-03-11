LIVE 230310 // Q&A with a Muslim - Loren on a Roll

This show included a guest who appeared to be of Islam with many excellent questions for the panel... on the Saturday show we will dive deeper into these questions but tonight we open them up for the group. Loren at the end of the 2.5 hr show has about 30 minutes on Angel Wars. The show banner includes a Tic Toc end time graphic by broither Danny - 2027/8 End Game!
