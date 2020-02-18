Paradise Victims, Targeted - Missing, Corona Virus, Black Lives Matter and 5G Linked

#BLACKLIVESMATTER!!!!!!!!!!! #IsADeception

#SandraBland

A Breaking Alert! *Dear BLM community, a video has surfaced which requires your most urgent attention. Sandra Bland EXPOSED AS - "Cooks Corectional Assistant Director of Advertising!" Internal training video found. Video filmed weeks before her staged blm event. Video was deleted from her Facebook 1 week after her supposed death. I saved it. Because you need to know this right now.. here's why:



Cooks Correctional has prison-ware, tupperware contracts that beyond double their stock portfolio valuation. The stock code for human beings is CXW on the NYSE.

CXW is only one letter shy of COW.. for reference, and you're welcome for the bubble burst ~

The victim in the thumbnail jpg is unidentified due to lack of survivors who can identify him. 52k vaporized souls.

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The Cooks County jail sits on 96 acres in South Lawndale, Chicago, it is the largest single site human trafficking complex in the United States. Using the most vulnerable and the poorest of society to front a sweeping taxation cash grab, serving the stock portfolios of the rich, this system needs to be shut down due to bad faith & criminal activity, such as insider trading.

As with all US prisons, and as with all US prison employees/all US officers, officers on the streets and officers at these jails, all are given prison stock options, (CXW) as part of their employment incentive packages. The more people they arrest, the more valueable their personal portfolio becomes. This is insider trading, and human trafficking. They work from this angle as turn keys on the inside, as well as once out patrolling the streets in mob-mentality.

Most US states require that an officer does three years in house, a 3 year stint of prison code indoctrination before being released onto the streets to patrol the public. Imo, this is to insure a fully corrupted mind and a fragmented and insane personality. Plyable/playable, corrupted, destroyed mind. Before the officer is ever someone you would see in your neighborhood, they have already done three years of hard time. They are already far more criminal than most anyone in your city is likely to be. These are the criminals, there is no time to train and release onto the American public a fully equipped and ready battalion of insane Nazis to do the round ups. This is them.