Zappa on Dick Cavett Show 1971 - (Slides & some video)
Published 16 hours ago

Frank Zappa and The Mothers on Dick Cavett Show ABC TV [aired on 1971 11 12]. Photo by Herb Wise. [00:15]Sofa interview, [10:54]200 Motels video excerpt interview, [14:38]Who Are The Brain Police The Mothers: Frank Zappa—guitar, vocals Howard Kaylan—vocals Mark Volman—vocals Don Preston—keyboards Ian Underwood—keyboards, alto sax Jim Pons—bass, vocals Aynsley Dunbar—drums THX.

*[14:38]Who Are The Brain Police - Incredible version with "The Turtles"!

Howard Kaylan—vocals Mark Volman—vocals

*Ringo Starr appears in the "200 Motels" clip.

The Dick Cavett Show
