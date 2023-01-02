Zappa on Dick Cavett Show 1971 - (Slides & some video)

Frank Zappa and The Mothers on Dick Cavett Show ABC TV [aired on 1971 11 12]. Photo by Herb Wise. [00:15]Sofa interview, [10:54]200 Motels video excerpt interview, [14:38]Who Are The Brain Police The Mothers: Frank Zappa—guitar, vocals Howard Kaylan—vocals Mark Volman—vocals Don Preston—keyboards Ian Underwood—keyboards, alto sax Jim Pons—bass, vocals Aynsley Dunbar—drums THX.
*[14:38]Who Are The Brain Police - Incredible version with "The Turtles"!
Howard Kaylan—vocals Mark Volman—vocals
*Ringo Starr appears in the "200 Motels" clip.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.