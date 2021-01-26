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CAMPANAS POR LA GRIPE A Y POR EL CORONAVIRUS, con Teresa Forcades
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172 views • January 26, 2021
Comparto de nuevo el video que gravé en el 2009 con la dra. en salut pública y monja Teresa Forcades. El video original ha sido eliminado y censurado junto con mis canales en Vimeo y Youtube. La historia se repite.undefined
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