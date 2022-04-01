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Earth's matriarchal rulers' CIA snuff film industry victim's testimony of 12 million children eaten
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154 views • April 01, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). The Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent” reptilian hybrid matriarchal rulers and “gay mafia elite” are selling these millions of snuff films of our human specie children boiled alive in feces & urine, and cut up alive to be fed to other children. All the deep underground military bases and politicians’ bunkers are used for the torture of 12 million children and snuff filming their reptilian hybrid matriarchal rulers’ lesbian rape and “gay mafia elite’s” sodomy and sacrifice and cannibalism and adrenochrome blood drinking. They eat the adrenal gland brain full of adrenalin of terrorized children, which they call the “walnut,” because it gives them a higher euphoria than cocaine or heroin. There are millions of other non-registered children bred in the government facilities and CIA outposts and military underground bases and other child human meat farms for the “Planned Parenthood human meat industry” reptilian hybrid elite New Age Wicca witch feminists. Attached is a testimony by one of the few 12 million children, who belonged to the Illuminati NWO earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist mother goddess cult reptilian hybrid globalist elite feminists’ Western feminist nation CIA NSA MI6 FBI White House Vatican Buckingham Palace UN Congress Parliament churches schools orphanages child-breeding-farms military corporations Mormon Catholic Scientology Wicca Voodoo Santeria Moonies Druid Freemason Jesuit Opus Dei Hollywood “CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency” Blackwater Nazi “Black Sun” Rothschild mainstream media Katy Perry music industry black nobility families Mars planet cities Lt. Col. Michael Aquino US Navy LOC (Lunar Operation Command) Draco Empire court judges DOJ police snuff film industry and satanic ritual sacrifice industry and pedophile cannibal child human meat industry and child trafficking industry. Dear brethren, you are real Christians and the preserving salt of the world and the light of the world that exposes darkness, so expose all these evils and forces of Satan Lucifer’s grand mighty noble pervert hell’s army of astral molesters and child eaters and LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual genocidal psychopaths, so that they will all come to try to kill you and slaughter your family, because Jesus gave his life for you on the cross so that you may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Do not be like the Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donator loving” “reputation loving” cowardly traitor church pastors and the 99% religious Christian horde church members, who remain silent in hiding and fear from assassinations and ridicule from church donators. These End Times apostate harlot Church’s fake Christians who call themselves “Christians,” try to appease both God and Satan Lucifer, and insult our holy righteous loving God YHWH Jesus and his precious blood shed on the cross by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the 100% truth of God that we real Christians expose to them, and cover-up all names and organizations and secrets and plans and videos and images that we share to them by risking our lives while getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons every day from next door homes and rooms, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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