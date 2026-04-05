🤡Ordering red uniforms & opening death row - Ben Gvir eagerly pushes forward with Nazi-reminiscent law

Ordering red uniforms & opening death row - Ben Gvir pushes forward with Nazi-reminiscent law

💬 “I already had my first meeting with the Prison Service about kick-starting the law,” Israel’s National Security Minister proudly says. “They’re [the Prison Service] opening a death row wing. Setting up a facility.”

Earlier this week, Israel adopted a law which would allow “Palestinian terrorists” to be sentenced to death. Palestinians convicted on counts of terrorism are the only group which the law targets.

The law was met with immediate condemnation from global organizations ranging from the UN to Amnesty International and HRW.



