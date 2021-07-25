Dr Peter McCullough – Urgent Warning About Poisonous Jabs

If it seems like I’m running all Stew-Peters-all-the-time, I was looking for the most recent video featuring Dr Peter McCullough – and found him on with Stew Peters in this interview that was published yesterday.



Dr Peter McCullough MD is a Professor at Texas A & M College of Medicine, President, Cardiorenal Society of America, Editor-in-Chief, Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine, Senior Associate Editor, American Journal of Cardiology and others. He has written 46 peer-reviewed publications on COVID-19 and is considered among the world’s experts on the topic, testifying in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs in November 2020, and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, in the Colorado General Assembly, and in the New Hampshire Senate, concerning many aspects of the pandemic response.



Dr McCullough also practices internal medicine in Dallas and he was initially a proponent of the vaccine, until the many adverse reactions among his patients changed his mind completely. He has since come out adamantly against the jab.