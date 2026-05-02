Persecution Of Christians By Jews On The Rise In Israel-NTEB-MAY 1 2026

To this lost world, there is little to no distinction made between biblically born again Christians and members of cult and fringe groups like the Roman Catholics, Mormons, Jehovah’s Witness and Seventh Day Adventists. To them, it’s all the same, it’s all Christianity. So for the sake of our discussion today, we will label all of it as “professing Christianity”. That said, there is a verifiable rise on Christians in Israel at the hands of radical Orthodox Jews, and it grows worse by the day. In our story today, we see a Roman Catholic nun kicked to the ground by Orthodox Jews, and this is just the tip of the end times iceberg. “As concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes: but as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers’ sakes.” Romans 11:28 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the attacker was not some nameless shadow from a vague “troubled region.” Israeli police arrested a 36-year-old Jewish suspect, and AP reported that the assailant seen in the video was wearing tzitzit, the fringes worn by observant Jewish men. AP also noted that Christian leaders and organizations have been warning of a growing trend of violence and harassment against Christian clergy and pilgrims, often by ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth. There it is. Not rumor, not propaganda, not replacement theology hysteria. A documented pattern. The Rossing Center’s reporting on attacks against Christians in Israel and East Jerusalem says that in known 2024 cases, the perpetrators were Jewish individuals, “primarily young men from ultra-Orthodox and national-religious circles,” driven by a mix of nationalist fervor and religious extremism, especially among ultra-Orthodox nationalist groups. The 2024 report documented 111 incidents, including physical attacks, attacks on church properties, harassment, and defacement, while coverage of the report noted that most victims were clergy or people wearing visible Christian symbols. The Rossing Center’s 2025 report says the harassment and violence are continuing to escalate across Israel and East Jerusalem. Your King James Bible clearly says that this lost world is preparing itself to receive Antichrist in the coming “strong delusion”. Today we bring you everything you need to know about the Jews, Christians, cults and the scripture of truth.