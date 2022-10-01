EPOCH TV | The Plan to Block the Sun With Chemical Trails from Airplanes, Space Bubbles, and More

Epoch Times | Crossroads with Josh Philipp
As a move to fight against alleged climate change, researchers are developing technologies to block sunlight from reaching the earth’s surface. This includes a program from Harvard, financed by Bill Gates, to spray chemicals into the earth’s stratosphere that would mimic the effects of ash clouds from a volcanic eruption. Other programs include the use of “space bubbles” to reduce the amount of sunlight reaching the earth.
There are proposals underway to create government regulations on programs that would reduce the amount of sunlight reaching the earth, or “solar geoengineering.”
