Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The First Contact (UFO’s ET’s & Channeling)🌎🛰🛸👽🪐
17 views
channel image
The Hips News Channel
Published a month ago |
Was ever a time when you look up into the night sky, and ever wondered with all those stars in the galaxy are we alone?

In this episode we will attempt to look into the cosmos and speak with our guest host (channel 1)
He is a researcher and has experienced 1st contact.

As he explains the difference ET’s, spacecrafts, and channeling, 

Join us for this out of this world episode!

#ufo #aliens #conspiracy #werenotalone #cosmos #truebelievers #wonderousmind
#1stcontact #fristcontact #moonandstars

Channel 1
Website
www.eta-tarot.com

Source video 
Bashar  Youtube channel

https://youtube.com/channel/UCGIgNjrazXoWIQtRvZiezow

https://youtu.be/B4QD0xjCvzk
https://youtu.be/UKbTOuKKPPM
https://youtu.be/M11LAb5DOk4
https://youtu.be/4zHe3LTk3AM



Keywords
ufochannelingspaceconspiracyfirstcontactbelieve

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket