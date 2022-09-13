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Intimidation Tactics
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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108 views • September 13, 2022

The Shift To ‘The Threat From Within’

* What we are witnessing is terrifying: a full-on purge from DOJ.

* [Bidan] continues to crack down on opponents.

* These subpoenas are unlawful and unprecedented.

* [Bidan] escalates war against political opponents.


‘Protect Democracy’?

* What exactly is this democracy that he speaks of? Why won’t he define it ever? How exactly is it imperiled?

* What is this unspecified internal threat? We’ve just declared a new war on terror, but against whom?

* What is this about? The point is to suppress political dissent, to hobble an entire political party and to keep any of these people from ever participating in American politics again.

* Why is this happening? Because no one pushed back.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-drawing-parallel-between-january-6-protests-fall-twin-towers-true-lunacy


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312235351112

Keywords
free speechpolice statetucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmentjoe bideninsanityfreedom of speech9-11tyrannyidiocracykamala harriswar on terrorstephen millerlunacymob ruleauthoritarianismcivil libertiesmerrick garlandpolitical dissentalejandro mayorkaspoliticizationamy kremerone-party state
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